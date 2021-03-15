Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 465.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,564 shares of company stock valued at $177,002,273. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.09, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.