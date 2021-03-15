Zilla Market Cap Tops $250,773.45 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $250,773.45 and $25,050.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00048951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00658814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00072818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025862 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.