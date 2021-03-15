Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $477.19. 670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,175. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,205 shares of company stock worth $26,425,732. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

