Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.19. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($9.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.90) by ($3.86). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

