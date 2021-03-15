Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 68.1% in February

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the February 11th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 928.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $102.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73. Zalando has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

