Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.22 ($109.67).

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded down €0.72 ($0.85) during trading on Monday, hitting €85.40 ($100.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,640 shares. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.40.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

