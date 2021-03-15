Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to “Buy”

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $202.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

