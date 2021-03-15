Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

