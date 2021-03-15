Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds an acreage position along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada. “

Shares of GPORQ stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

