Zacks Investment Research Lowers PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PMT. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.44.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,963.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

