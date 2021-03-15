Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLNE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $8,857,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $6,439,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 531,232 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $893,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

