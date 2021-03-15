Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post sales of $390.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.10 million and the highest is $390.30 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $320.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,634,000 after buying an additional 120,561 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

