Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Brokerages predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.44.

MA stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.71. 2,467,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.60. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

