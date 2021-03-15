Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $66.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.