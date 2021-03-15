Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $756.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $737.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $771.19 million. Albemarle posted sales of $738.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.83. 705,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.91 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

