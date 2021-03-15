Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Alarm.com stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 32.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,902,000 after buying an additional 728,403 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,894,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,541,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

