Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. Citigroup increased their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Insiders sold a total of 314,707 shares of company stock worth $7,513,057 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSE WU traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 90,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.