Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce sales of $3.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the highest is $4.10 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $114.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $134.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $169.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $503.73 million, with estimates ranging from $452.70 million to $566.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.37. 478,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $12.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

