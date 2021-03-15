Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $11,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,267 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

