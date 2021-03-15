Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $1.30. Chevron posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,930,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,665,367. The company has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

