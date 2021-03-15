Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.87. CBRE Group reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,792,000. FMR LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CBRE Group by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after buying an additional 1,096,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after buying an additional 900,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.