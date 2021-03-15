Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Avalara posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $146.27. 594,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,167. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.15.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,348 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Avalara by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

