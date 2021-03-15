Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce $408.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.55 million. WEX posted sales of $431.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $5,304,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,297 shares of company stock valued at $30,394,513 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.08. The stock had a trading volume of 284,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,223. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

