Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.71 Million

Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post $39.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.73 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $30.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $172.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.10 million to $173.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $219.28 million, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $222.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $29,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,692 shares of company stock worth $10,313,911 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,576,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $60.05. 499,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,912. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -37.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

