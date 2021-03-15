Zacks: Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Several analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

FOUR stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.00. 42,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after buying an additional 1,288,921 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after buying an additional 945,524 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

