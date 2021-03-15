Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Post $1.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.41. Leidos reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus decreased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. 662,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

