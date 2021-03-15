Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.57 on Friday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 582.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 289,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

