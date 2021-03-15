Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce sales of $418.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $447.27 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $356.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in TPI Composites by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 398,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 221,007 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPIC traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. 7,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,990. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

