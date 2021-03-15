Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post $0.85 EPS

Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. General Mills posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $59.02. 4,425,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

