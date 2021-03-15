Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post sales of $113.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.91 million to $115.10 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $463.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.83 million to $471.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $488.32 million, with estimates ranging from $461.58 million to $511.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,483. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

