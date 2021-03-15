Zacks: Analysts Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce $88.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the lowest is $86.93 million. comScore reported sales of $89.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $382.58 million, with estimates ranging from $382.45 million to $382.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. comScore’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCOR. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in comScore by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in comScore by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in comScore by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of comScore stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 787,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $251.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

