YENTEN Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $82,136.66 and $288.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,231.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.90 or 0.03158180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.89 or 0.00364373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $528.27 or 0.00939449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.12 or 0.00391455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.26 or 0.00338357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00245167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021528 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.