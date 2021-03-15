Xponance Inc. Sells 4,501 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $49,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 590,578 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,543,000 after acquiring an additional 590,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $14,851,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 110.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

