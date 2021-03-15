Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.08, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.