Xponance Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 135,331 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 42,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRGO stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

