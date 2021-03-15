Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.58 Million

Analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) will announce sales of $238.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xperi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.60 million and the highest is $239.55 million. Xperi posted sales of $112.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xperi will report full-year sales of $917.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.10 million to $932.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $964.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPER. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after acquiring an additional 442,591 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 22.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 380,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $32,848,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 440,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $2,895,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

