XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Shares Bought by Compass Group LLC

Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 646,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,103 shares during the period. XP makes up about 6.3% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in XP were worth $25,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in XP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XP by 71.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in XP by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 39,667 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in XP during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in XP in the 3rd quarter worth $1,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:XP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,029. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

