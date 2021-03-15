Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Up 5.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.72. 582,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 599,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.70% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

