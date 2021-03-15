Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Down 32.1% in February

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 11th total of 202,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,991 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.