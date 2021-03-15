Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XBC. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$17.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.08.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

