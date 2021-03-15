WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $35.71. 57,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,054,029 shares of company stock worth $32,818,399 in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WW International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WW International by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.