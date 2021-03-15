WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Raised to C$16.75

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$16.75 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of WIR.U stock traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$14.92. The company had a trading volume of 138,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,227. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$6.19 and a twelve month high of C$16.19.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

