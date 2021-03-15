WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) Insider Jens Monsees Sells 923,191 Shares

WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) insider Jens Monsees sold 923,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.50), for a total value of A$646,233.70 ($461,595.50).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. WPP AUNZ’s dividend payout ratio is -33.52%.

WPP AUNZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing, content, and communications services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Large Format Production, Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Specialist Communications.

