Woodcoin Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $715,610.38 and approximately $89,414.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,379.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.19 or 0.03178771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.66 or 0.00357683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.49 or 0.00933818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.04 or 0.00392057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00334940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00241634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

