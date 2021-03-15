Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Short Interest Up 51.5% in February

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,379,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WOLV opened at $0.00 on Monday. Wolverine Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Wolverine Technologies
