WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the February 11th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW opened at $55.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $55.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRW. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

