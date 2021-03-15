WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $69.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.75 million and the highest is $70.10 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $63.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $284.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.18 million to $295.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $298.91 million, with estimates ranging from $276.42 million to $321.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

