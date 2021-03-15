WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.81. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $33.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.