Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 17,884 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,884 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $220,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Veeva Systems by 13,840.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $258.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.38 and its 200-day moving average is $280.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,674. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

