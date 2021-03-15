Winslow Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 68,122 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of NVIDIA worth $540,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $7.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $522.20. 64,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644,924. The business has a 50 day moving average of $549.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $323.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.